Incline Village board to discuss appointment of acting general manager, privatization of beaches year-round

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village general improvement district Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 to discuss possibly appointing Mike Bandelin as acting general manager to the district, among other important items at the IVGID administration building.

The meeting will also be live-streamed.

The decision to potentially appoint Bandelin to the position comes after the trustees formally accepted a separation agreement with former general manager Indra Winquest at a special meeting Friday, June 23, much to the dismay of the majority of the community.

Other items up for discussion include possibly approving year-round access management for the beaches, along with a request to the board from staff to provide direction for future electronic solutions for the beaches.

The move would see the beaches privatized year-round, compared to being open for the local public to use during the fall and winter seasons, which does not align with the Ordinance 7 and the beach deed.

The decision would potentially revoke access to those who use the beaches for their dogs in the winter months but are not provided IVGID Recreation Passes, which would be another blow to the community currently struggling to find a solution for a dedicated dog park.

It is a priority project among the board to make sure the district is in line with the beach deed and Ordinance 7, which Trustee Sara Schmitz and staff feel are directly related to work being done at the Incline Beach House.

The board will also discuss possibly expanding the waste management’s green waste program to a 332-week season period, which would double the current program season.

Additionally, there could be an approval of the five year contract extension clause which would support the finalization and implementation of the $5 million Capital Improvement Project in WM’s Incline Village transfer station.

The board will also discuss communications tot he community regarding meeting decisions, as well as provide direction on board appointed citizen advisory committees.

To view the entire agenda, as well as livestream the meeting, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .