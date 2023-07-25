Incline Village Board to discuss Beach House, report on guidelines amid rumors of hostile workplace

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Administration Building located at 893 Southwood Blvd.

The meeting will also be live-streamed.

The meeting will potentially begin with a closed session for the board to consider a negotiating strategy pertaining the Operating Engineers Union, before receiving multiple reports to the board.

Of the reports, there will be two from Director of Human Resources Erin Feore in regards to staff development efforts, as well as general guidelines relating to harassment, discrimination, and hostile work environment claims in the district.

The board will also hear a report from the Dog Park Committee, which will include general design concepts for a park on the upper Village Green.

Discussion on the scope work for the Incline Beach House will be had as well, ranging from discussion on scope of services to whether or not changes will be made to the entrances and exits of the beaches.

Currently, the General Manager, Director of Finance, and Director of Public Works positions are vacant in the district, and the board will potentially direct staff to begin the recruitment process for each of the positions, following the approval of changes to the General Manager’s job description.

The board could also potentially appoint acting General Manager Mike Bandelin as Interim General Manager, temporarily adjusting his salary effective July 5, 2023.

Other items on the agenda include the return of the board’s FAQ page to be shared with the community and on the district website, review incomplete goals identified by past boards, and possibly approve training with Government Sciences Group, Inc.

To learn more and stream the meeting virtually visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .