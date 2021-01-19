Incline Village car burglary suspect nabbed by authorities

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Authorities last week arrested a suspect in connection with multiple car burglaries in Incline Village.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives together with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit, arrested Reno woman Brandy Sosa, 28, on five felony charges stemming from several vehicle burglaries in December and early January, said a press release.

Deputies had taken several reports over the past month and canvassed neighborhoods and gathered information through interviews and surveillance videos.

Detective worked together with the crime unit using information from deputies and advanced the case and evidence gathering which pointed to Sosa, officials said.

Sosa was arrested Tuesday night, Jan. 12, and was released on her own recognizance shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Sosa is charged with four felony counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of possession of stolen property, and one count of obtaining money under false pretenses.