Incline Village Charity Golf Tournament raises funds for veterans

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Military Officers’ Association of America, Lake Tahoe Chapter joined with the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans’ Club (“Vets’ Club”) to jointly sponsor the “Thank a Vet” Charity Golf Tournament held Monday, June 19 in the picturesque Championship Golf Course in Incline Village, Nevada. The event raised over $100,000 and netted $85,000 to support and honor the courageous men and women who have served in the armed forces and now are in need of medical or counseling services.

The funds were evenly split between the Veterans Guest House and PTSD NOW! Veterans Guest House provides free overnight accommodations and transportation assistance for veterans and their families coming to the Reno for medical care. PTSD Now! Is an Incline-based charity which funds counseling and a resiliency training program called “Purple Resolve” for active-duty military, national guard, reservists and veterans.

This exciting day on the greens brought together golf enthusiasts, veterans, community members, and businesses for a day of friendly competition and camaraderie, all for a noble cause.

Through this tournament MOAA-LTC and Vets Club sought to raise awareness about the challenges faced by veterans and provide vital support to improve their lives. The funds generated from this event went directly toward programs and initiatives dedicated to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for veterans and their families.

“We were thrilled to host the Thank a Vet Charity Golf Tournament in Incline Village,” said James Clark, President of MOAA-LTC. “This event serves as a powerful platform to rally support for our veterans, honor their sacrifice, and create a lasting impact in their lives. Vets Club President Damian Smith added: “By participating or contributing, each person made a tangible difference and gave back to those who have selflessly served our nation.”

The tournament featured a competitive yet enjoyable format that welcomed golfers of all skill levels. Participants competed for various prizes and engaged in friendly competition while enjoying the stunning landscape and perfect weather that Incline Village offers. The event was organized by Sue Foltz who has previously organized charity golf fundraisers.

The Thank a Vet Charity Golf Tournament welcomed the support and involvement of individuals, businesses, and organizations that share a commitment to supporting our veterans. Many contributed by sponsoring a hole, providing in-kind donations, or participating as a golfer in the tournament. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help make a meaningful impact.

About Military Officers Association of America – Lake Tahoe Chapter, Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans Club, Veterans Guest House and PTSD NOW!

MOAA-LTC and the Vets Club (https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/parks-recreation/programs/senior-programs/ivcb-veterans ) are distinguished veterans’ organizations committed to improving the lives of the military, veterans and their families. PTSD NOW! (ptsdnow.org) Sponsors programs that actually work in reducing suicide rates of the military, National Guard and veterans. Veterans Guest House (veteransguesthouse.org) serves veterans from 20 different counties who seek medical care in the Truckee Meadows area.