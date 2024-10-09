Incline Village Church honored by veterans groups for outstanding support
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Cornerstone Community Church of Incline Village was recently honored by local veterans’ groups Military Officers Association of America – Lake Tahoe Chapter (“MOAA” ) and Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans’ Club (“Vets”) for its exceptional commitment and ongoing support to the local veteran community. The recognition, which took place September 15 at a special ceremony highlighted the church’s efforts in providing resources, hosting Independence Day celebration veteran events, and offering spiritual guidance to veterans and their families.
“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the veterans’ groups,” said Brian McCaughey, Pastor of the church. “Our mission has always been to serve and support the entire community, and veterans hold a special place in our hearts. We will continue to provide whatever support is needed.”
Cornerstone Community Church has been an active supporter of veterans, hosting outreach programs, prayer services, and social events aimed at fostering a sense of community among local veterans. The veterans’ groups presented Cornerstone with a plaque describing the church as “Semper Fidelis to (local) veterans and surviving spouses”.
For more information on Cornerstone Church and its veteran support programs, visit http://www.cornerstonecommuity.net.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.