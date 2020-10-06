Incline Village community blood drive on Friday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe located at 111 Country Club Drive.
To make an appointment, call 775-785-6644 or go online to Bloodhero.com, locate a blood drive, use sponsor code: Incline Cares.
Blood donation does double the work by saving lives and learning COVID-19 antibody status. Masks are required.
