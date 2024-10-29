Incline Village Community Hospital Auxiliary hosts annual holiday gift shop sale

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. –The Incline Village Community Hospital (IVCH) Auxiliary announced its annual Holiday Gift Shop Sale. From November 11 to 15, visitors can enjoy discounts on a variety of gifts, holiday décor, and unique finds.

The shop is open Monday thru Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be offering 25% off all merchandise. All proceeds support the Auxiliary’s mission of enhancing patient care by funding hospital programs and scholarships for students entering the medical field. The sale offers a wonderful opportunity to shop locally while supporting community healthcare.

The Gift Shop is located inside the Incline Village Community Hospital at 880 Alder Ave., Incline Village. For more information, contact Jill Warner at jwarner@jwarner.co .