Incline Village couple identified as Indianapolis plane crash victims

An Incline Village couple known for their generous contributions to the community died when their plane crashed in Indiana earlier this month.

Robert Holman, 75, and Robin Lynch-Holman, 61, were killed May 22 when the two-engine Cessna jet that Robert was flying crashed into a field shortly after takeoff from Indianapolis Regional Airport. They were officially identified by the coroner Thursday, May 30.

The Holmans were long-time benefactors of Sierra Nevada College, where the Holman Arts and Media Center bears their name. Robin served on the college’s board of trustees at the time of her death.

The couple made other contributions as well. A donation from the Holmans helped a South Lake Tahoe resident graduate in 2018 under a partnership program between SNC and Lake Tahoe Community College.

The college hosted a memorial service on May 28.

They Holmans were active in the community outside of the college.

According to her bio on the college website, Robin served as the vice president of development for Lake Tahoe SummerFest. She also previously worked with Volunteers of America, Breaking Free, Beyond Your Best, Holman Family Philanthropies and Deep Roots Sanctuary Inc.

Robert previously served on the board of directors for the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation.

In recent news, he was the lead appellant on an effort to prevent a 117-foot-tall cell phone tower from being constructed in Incline Village. The appeal proved successful when Washoe County commissioners on Tuesday overturned prior approval of the tower by the Board of Adjustment.

The Holmans were flying from Indiana to Minden-Tahoe Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to the Associated Press.

This story will be updated.