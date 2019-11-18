Incline Village court piloting virtual traffic court for Nevada

Judge E. Alan Tiras

Provided / IVCBcourt.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada is launching its first virtual traffic court in Incline Village-Crystal Bay Township Justice Court.

“Many of the parties who appear at our traffic arraignment court sessions are from out of the area and requiring them to drive hours to appear can create a significant hardship, increased costs and lost wages from time off of work,” said Presiding Judge E. Alan Tiras in a press release. He went on to say, “it is important to provide for ready and convenient access to the court, particularly for minor interactions.”

Virtual sessions will be held on the first Tuesday of every month at 1:30 p.m.

According to the press release, the sessions have had low attendance so far but Tiras thinks attendance will continue to increase.

The courts are also considering expanding use for the virtual sessions, such as witness testimony. This court is acting as a pilot program for the rest of the state.

“We’re serving as a pilot program for other courts statewide and will be presenting the virtual traffic court to other Nevada state traffic courts at an upcoming judges’ conference,” Tiras said. “We believe that this technology can plug into other courts’ case management systems readily without extensive or expensive modifications. It was designed with that in mind. Hopefully, the courts and the public will find all of this to be beneficial and it will provide increased efficiency, effectiveness and cost savings.”

To find out more, visit http://www.ivcbcourt.com.