Incline Village Crystal Bay Business Association hires Main Street Manager

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village Crystal Bay Business Association announced the promotion of Jonathon Gardner to Incline Village Main Street Manager. Jonathon is a fourth-generation Northern Nevadan who has lived all over the world. He earned a master’s in business administration from Brigham Young University and has extensive experience building and launching companies as the former director of a venture studio. His other experience includes real estate development, where he’s been involved with industrial development projects.

“We are excited to work together with him to build community in Incline Village. He speaks five languages and loves to walk; reach out to him to go for a walk around Incline Village,” a press release stated.

Main Street USA is a nationally recognized program for revitalization and redevelopment in small towns across the United States. Incline Village Main Street is also a member of Main Street Nevada. Washoe County supports the Incline Village Main Street program with a community reinvestment grant.

Incline Village Main Street will work with IVCBA to revitalize Incline Village across the “four points” of community transformation outlined by Main Street USA. The four points are Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion, & Organization. Collectively, these four focus areas will help Incline Village maintain its community and family-centered focus as the world continues to grow and change.

Incline Village Main Street is currently focused on a beautification campaign, “Inclined to Bloom,” encouraging locals to participate on June 1 for the “Incline Green Clean” community clean-up day. Businesses are encouraged to clean their commercial zones and beautify through landscaping, particularly along Tahoe Boulevard.

For more information, you may contact Jonathon directly: jonathon@ivcba.org .

IVCBA’s mission is to “Grow cohesiveness for the sustainability of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada.” Our vision is “A thriving community that supports and is supported by its businesses, nonprofits, agencies, and residents.” IVCBA produces the Weekly SnapShot newsletter and the LIVE.WORK.PLAY magazine. It organizes and promotes events under the Local Heroes 4th of July Celebration, IVCB Restaurant Week, and the Northern Lights Celebration. The Incline Village Main Street is a program for revitalization and redevelopment. http://www.ivcba.org .