Incline Village-Crystal Bay constable office to be abolished

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The first reading from the Washoe County Commissioners of the provision to abolish the office of the constable in Incline Village-Crystal Bay is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the commissioner’s meeting.

“The commission can determine that this position is no longer needed, considering the increased Sheriff’s Office presence in Incline Village,” said Washoe County Media and Communications Manager Bethany Drysdale. “The constable offices in the townships of Gerlach, Reno, Sparks, Verdi, and Wadsworth were abolished in 1998.”

Now, it is recommended by the Board to approve the further abolishment of the Incline Village-Crystal Bay constable.

Additionally, due to the recent $12 million grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be fully staffed, eliminating the need for the position.

The only changes that will be seen in the community is the faces that will be doing the work.





“The duties will be absorbed by the increased staffing of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Drysdale.

On Dec. 10, 2021, Hans Keller, the IV-CB Constable, wrote a brief description of his role in the community, explaining that the Constable’s Office enforces court orders that can include assistance with court ordered probation, pre-trial services, and other actions within the court.

“The relationship between the Justice Court and Constable’s Office has strengthened and established an efficient working process,” wrote Constable Keller. “If the Justice Court loses its Office of Constable, then the court must rely on other law-enforcement agencies not familiar with the complex workings of the court.”

If the first reading is approved on Jan. 25, a second reading will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Members of the community who would like to voice their opinions over the Board’s decision still have time through public comment, either through attending the Board meetings coming up regarding the topic, or through sending in an email.

For more information about the meeting and to find out more about submitting a comment for public comments, visit washoecounty.gov/bcc/board_committees/index.php .