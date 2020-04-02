Incline Village-Crystal Bay court expands virtual court calendar

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village-Crystal Bay Township Justice Court announced Tuesday the expansion of online services to include all matters and hearings, except for jury trials.

In September 2019, the court initiated its Virtual Traffic Court Program to allow defendants to appear for traffic citation arraignments.

The plan was to roll this program out beyond the current arraignment calendar, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the court was compelled to close the facilities to the public and fast-track implementation of the expansion, states a press release.

Effective the week of March 23, the court began handling all its calendared proceedings virtually.

“Instead of the court pushing back all of our matters indefinitely, we are doing our best to operate under our standard calendars,” said Judge E. Alan Tiras in the release. “We’re very pleased with the preliminary feedback we’ve received and most of the parties and their attorneys seemed pleased that we are open and functioning and that they are able to get work done. I particularly want to thank the Washoe County District Attorney’s office for their cooperation and assistance during this time.

“Even if we are compelled to shut down the courthouse to the staff, we should still be able to maintain our calendars using the procedures and technology that we’ve adopted during this time. We are all prepared to work from home, if the need requires.”

The court has been using Zoom for its virtual hearings and proceedings and has added information to its website (www.ivcbcourt.com) describing the process for appearances.

Tiras encourages parties to review the instructions ahead of the appearance date to make sure that they are able to fully participate at the hearing.

For more information on the Virtual Court Calendar Program, visit http://www.ivcbcourt.com.

The Incline Village-Crystal Bay Township Justice Court serves the Lake Tahoe region of Washoe County.

Judge Tiras was elected as the Incline Village-Crystal Bay Justice of the Peace in 2006 and was recently re-elected to his third term in office in 2018.