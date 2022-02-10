Incline Village, Crystal Bay moves away from traditional fireworks for 2022 4th of July

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village Crystal Bay will debut a new way to celebrate the 4th of July this year, with a drone ‘SkyShow’ lighting up the night sky in celebration of the holiday. The decision was made in consideration of fire and environmental risks posed by a pyrotechnic fireworks display, shifting a longstanding tradition with an innovative new approach. The celebration, dubbed the ‘Incline Village Crystal Bay July 4th SkyShow,’ is a joint effort between Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau (IVCBVB), the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID), the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association (IVCBA), the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation.

“We are excited to provide a fun, safe and responsible way to celebrate Independence Day this year through our drone SkyShow,” said Andy Chapman, President and CEO of IVCBVB. “We continue to work closely and collaboratively with local businesses and community stakeholders to identify opportunities that enhance the quality of life for guests and residents – from enhanced transportation programs to events that embrace sustainability practices– and together, we determined that a drone show better aligns with our focus on environmental stewardship for the region.”

The Incline Village Crystal Bay July 4th SkyShow is part of a larger 4th of July celebration being planned that will include a traditional parade and various community events, in addition to two drone ‘SkyShow’ performances. Final details about the Independence Day festivities are being finalized in the coming weeks.

“Celebrating the birth of our nation is a long-held tradition and one we consider with great pride. Our collective view is that the time is now to move away from throwing lit objects into the sky and adopting a new, responsible way to celebrate this important holiday,” added Chapman. “Having previewed the capabilities of our SkyShow partner Verge Aero, we are confident that the SkyShow will deliver a great viewing experience while avoiding the negative impacts associated with traditional pyrotechnic fireworks.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year. Other marquee events, including Super Bowl LII, have begun to adopt drone show shows as an alternative to traditional fireworks displays. The change has drawn support from local fire officials and community organizations.





“The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is here to protect and assist our community. With that, we support pivoting to a safer celebration program for the 4th of July holiday with the Incline Village Crystal Bay SkyShow,” said Ryan Sommers, Fire Chief of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. “As we all experienced and witnessed the effects of the Caldor Fire, we know there is no such thing as fire season, it is year-round; we need to be vigilant with our fire prevention measures not just during the summer months, but all year long.”

Partners around the region expressed strong support in today’s announcement.

“Wildfire and litter are serious threats to Lake Tahoe. At our annual Fifth of July beach cleanups, Keep Tahoe Blue volunteers find firework debris on the shores,” said Marilee Movius with the League to Save Lake Tahoe. “People come here for the Fourth to celebrate the Lake’s natural beauty and our nation’s independence; the SkyShow is a way to do both without the downside. We applaud the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau and the IVCB July 4th SkyShow committee for making a Lake-friendly move to Keep Tahoe Blue, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

“Fireworks produce heavy metals, greenhouse gases and toxic chemicals which add to the environment. Every year that we explode more fireworks, we accumulate more environmental pollution in the lake and watershed. This shift to a non-pyrotechnic show is applauded”, said Heather Segale, Education and Outreach Director with the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

The new SkyShow is just one of the many unique reasons that Lake Tahoe is a beloved place for both residents and visitors. For Michael Murphy, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, the SkyShow is, “a creative new way to celebrate the Fourth of July and a welcome addition to the many adventures that our region has to offer. This move aligns with our community values and reinforces our commitment to our stewardship and sustainability pillars.”

“Kudos to the Incline Village Crystal Bay community for championing an innovative approach to the time-honored tradition of celebrating America’s independence,” said Julie Regan, External Affairs Chief & Deputy Director, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

For their part, the Verge Aero team is excited to bring their technology to the Lake Tahoe Basin. “Our team has decades of experience and has executed shows across the country and around the world. Our creative and beautiful show is a perfect complement to Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty and we’re thrilled to help create a fun and responsible Independence Day Celebration in Tahoe.” Verge Aero is based out of Pennovation Works at the University of Pennsylvania, a hub of robotics activity. Their team boasts deep experience in the aerospace and live entertainment industries with previous clients such as Disney, Ralph Lauren and Nevada’s iconic Burning Man festival.

More information about the Incline Village Crystal Bay July 4th SkyShow and other Independence Day activities will be shared in the coming weeks. Learn more by visiting http://www.ivcbskyshow.org