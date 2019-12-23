Incline Village, Crystal Bay residents can track snowplows with online interactive map

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County has launched an online snowplow monitoring system.

The interactive map will give the public near real-time information about where the snowplow fleet is currently operating in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

Washoe County roads department can more efficiently deploy snowplows using an Automated Vehicle Locator system which is equipped on each snowplow. The community will also be able to see which roads have been recently plowed.

“One of the most frequent questions that we get from the public is ‘where are the plows,’” said Eric Crump, Washoe County Community Services Operations Director in a press release. “This tool will help the public understand where we are and how we are working to keep the traveling public safe.”

The “Where’s My Plow?” map is live for Incline Village and Crystal Bay with other higher elevation areas of the county possibly coming in the future.

“We are dedicated to helping the public get where they need to go during our winter storms,” said Sam Lair, Roads Operations Superintendent in the release. “We are constantly looking for ways to use technology, like this AVL system, to help improve our operations and provide better service to travelers.”

To find the interactive map, visit http://www.washoecounty.us/csd/operations/roads/snow_ice_ops_incline.php