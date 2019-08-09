Incline Village Fine Arts Festival returns this weekend

The annual Incline Village Fine Art Festival returns to the North Shore this weekend.

Hosted at Incline’s Preston Field, the festival will feature artists of various mediums presenting their work. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work, and all pieces will be available for purchase.

Mediums present at the festival will include paintings in acrylic, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings, sculpture in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood.

Admission and parking are free.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 9-11.

Preston Field is located at 700 Tahoe Blvd., in Incline Village.

For information, visit http://www.cwbevents.com, send an email to info@cwbevents.com or call 916-936-9393.