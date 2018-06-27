Incline Village fireworks are a go: Red White and Tahoe Blue receives approval from Coast Guard

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Organizers with Red White and Tahoe Blue say they have cleared the final hurdle standing in the way of fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The Coast Guard granted approval for the fireworks, which was one of the final remaining permits needed for the fireworks to happen. A permit from the local fire agency was pending approval from the Coast Guard.

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners approved the permit for Red White and Tahoe Blue Tuesday pending approval from the Coast Guard.