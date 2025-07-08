Incline Village fireworks barge recovery ‘ongoing’

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The exact cause of the fireworks barge sinking is still under formal investigation, and recovery ongoing. Hermit Beach, which was closest to the incident, remains closed, while Ski Beach, Incline Beach and the boat ramp reopened on Sunday.

“Public safety and environmental protection remain our top priorities,” a statement issued by Incline Fireworks, the organization hosting the display, said. “Incline Fireworks is working closely with professional recovery teams to assess and remediate any environmental impact.”

They also praised the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and other involved agencies for their “immediate and professional response to the incident.”

Authorities are asking community members who encounter debris to take photos, noting the exact location, and to reach out to the recovery hotline at (775) 241-8572. The organization plans to provide a report “once all facts have been confirmed and the debriefing process is complete.” However, the timeline is still uncertain.

“We are incredibly thankful for the swift action of our public safety partners, whose coordinated efforts helped protect the community and the environment during this unexpected event,” said Incline Fireworks Board Co-President Shelia Leijon in the statement.

Previously, Incline Fireworks had planned to host its most eco-friendly and safety-conscious fireworks display, bringing in new funding, donations and adhering to new regulations to ensure minimal environmental impact to the lake.

On July 4, families and residents gearing up for the holiday evening had to change plans as they were met with surprising news that the traditional fireworks display on the North Shore would be canceled.

“Due to damage sustained on the fireworks barge during last night’s storm, the 2025 Incline Village fireworks show has been cancelled,” Incline Fireworks said on July 4. “Out of an abundance of caution, Incline and Ski beaches will remain closed until further notice while community partners assess the situation and develop a recovery plan,”

Millions visit Lake Tahoe each year, and July 4 is considered to be the height of summer tourism in the basin. The Incline Village show is one of the largest and most widely attended on the lake.