Incline Village fireworks cancelled

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Due to damage sustained on the fireworks barge during last night’s storm, the 2025 Incline Village fireworks show has been cancelled, according to a Facebook post by North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

Out of an abundance of caution, Incline and Ski beaches will remain closed until further notice while community partners assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

“Your safety is our top priority. Please stay tuned for updates through official channels,” the post stated.

Following the announcement, Andy Chapman, President & CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada released a statement:

“On this 4th of July, Travel North Tahoe Nevada extends its deep gratitude to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, fire and other safety personnel who are leading the cleanup following the aftermath of last night’s storm and the resulting damage to the planned fireworks display.

Safety must be our shared, first priority and we commend the decision to cancel tonight’s fireworks display out of an abundance of caution as cleanup efforts continue. If you discover any fireworks debris or unexploded materials around Lake Tahoe, do not touch it. Please report it to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 775-785-WCSO (9276) for disposal.

We encourage everyone in the area to exercise extreme caution, heed all law enforcement warnings and directions and stay informed by following official law enforcement pages. Travel North Tahoe Nevada will continue to monitor the situation and provide support where needed in addition to keeping the public informed as the situation develops.”