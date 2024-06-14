Incline Village General Improvement District GM Bobby Magee announces resignation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village General Improvement District General Manager Bobby Magee announced his intent to resign his position as the district’s general manager on or before October 5, 2024.

General Manager Magee submitted his resignation letter to the IVGID Board of Trustees on Friday, June 7. Per the terms of his employment contract, he gave 120 days’ notice to the board.

“The board is appreciative of Mr. Magee’s leadership over the past few months and wishes him well on his future endeavors,” said Sara Schmitz, Chair of the IVGID Board of Trustees. “The board will be formulating a plan at an upcoming Board of Trustees meeting, for which a date has yet to be identified.”

Magee was originally hired as the District’s Interim Director of Finance in June of 2023, then appointed to the general manager position on March 6, 2024.