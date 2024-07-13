Incline Village General Improvement District names new Director of Public Works
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District announced that Kate Nelson has been promoted to the role of Director of Public Works.
Nelson has worked for the District’s Public Works department for three years. Initially hired as the Senior Engineer on IVGID’s engineering team, Nelson was promoted to the role of Engineering Manager in May 2021, and served as the Interim Public Works Director since August 2023. Before joining the team at IVGID, Nelson spent 25 years in the water/wastewater engineering sector, working for various agencies and municipalities during that time.
“I am genuinely thrilled to take on this new role and continue to work alongside the great employees at Public Works,” Nelson said. “I look forward to being able to facilitate some of the largest capital improvement projects since the District’s inception.”
In her role, Nelson will oversee the District’s water and sewer utilities, as well as the District’s Solid Waste, Engineering, Fleet Maintenance, Building Maintenance, Waste Not and Public Works Administration divisions.
