Incline Village General Improvement District slates new golf rates

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District board approved new picture pass holder, guest, and nonresident golf rates for the 2024 season Wednesday, which were proposed by General Manager of Golf Operations Tim Sands.

“I’d like to thank all the staff for welcoming me over the past two months,” Sands said during his first presentation to the board. “It’s been a very warm and friendly site with not only General Manager (Bobby) Magee but other staff that have helped point me in the right direction to hopefully be a success here at the district. So thank you very much.”

After evaluating the 2023 plan, Sands wants to build a sustainable approach.

Sands addressed the gap between operational expenses and revenue. He cited making the operational expense budget more accurate.

According to Sands, statistics show that the number of rounds played decreased when the time intervals decreased from 12 minutes to 10 minutes.

The Championship Course was budgeted for 26,146 rounds vs. 22,612 actual rounds. The Mountain Course was budgeted for 17,800 rounds vs. 15,219 actual rounds.

Increasing nonresident rates to competitive market rates reduced rounds played from 39% in 2022 to 21% in 2023.

“Those are going to be some really hot topics this year for the staff to focus on to see what we were doing right, see what we were doing wrong, and how to improve upon that because those revenue streams are very important to the overall operation,” Sands said.

Under Sand’s leadership, they will evaluate picture pass holder rate increases and play mix adjustments. The district has identified new targets and will now monitor the results.

The 2024 Championship Course recommendations include:

Leave the nonresident rates mostly unchanged Do more marketing to increase play Have tee sheet prime time placeholders with 14-day release to boost revenue

Leave tee time intervals unchanged at 10-minute intervals

Increase pricing for picture pass holder and their guests

Eliminate super twilight rate on the Championship Course

Conduct more financial analysis before proposing play passes at a later time

Continue cancellation policy implemented last season, which recovered $30,000 for tee times booked but went unused

Ensure tournaments have a minimum of 48 golfers or require the group to pay a predetermined per-player fee

Request capital improvement paid through a facility fee

The 2024 Championship Course projection (net income excluding recreation fees) is $2,851,978 with a revenue of $2,953,100.

“With this projection, we’re looking much better,” Sands said. “This projection does not include food and beverage, or golf shop merchandise.”

For the Mountain Course, they are going to build a sustainable approach.

“It’s one of the more relaxed and cooler spots in the district,” Sands said. “It’s really welcoming to the new golfer or someone who is more intimidated by a championship course.”

Reduce operational expense budget to be more accurate Adjust service levels according to peak play and slower periods Train staff on service levels and expectations

Increase revenue Increase fees for most categories (days and times) Create more new golfer programs encouraging family play Market to increase outside events, tournaments



The 2024 Mountain Course projection (net income excluding the recreation fee) is the overall expense outraces revenue.

There is a projected $767,000 fund balance for operations and a continuous improvement program or CIP.

“We are 16 days away from our opening and this is vital to making the transition from the off-season to the peak season,” Sands said on Wednesday. “To tack on to that we’re opening the driving range this Friday (today).”

Harry Swenson presented the Golf Committee’s proposal. The committee also includes Trustee and Chair Michaela Tonking, Jay Simon, Robert Riccitelli, and Todd Wilson.

The committee saw Sands’ proposal for the first time at the meeting.

Swenson said the Championship Course had 23,000 rounds last year putting it at 65% of its overall capacity. About 17,000 of those rounds were played by 2,600 residents.

Similarly, Swenson said the Mountain Course had 15,100 rounds last year putting it at 62% of capacity. Of those rounds, 10,441 were played by residents.

The committee created an independent golf course pricing forecast with staff-recommended rates.

Create an economically viable all-you-can-play pass

Create a couples’ pass at 155% of all-you-can-play good at both courses

Limit to 10 and 20 player passes, (cost comparison with other local golf venues), maintain current non-resident cost Use last year’s utilization Increase utilization 2% Use last year’s utilization with higher elasticity due to the increased all-you-can-play price



The Golf Committee’s recommendations:

Create a goal of an 80% utilization rate for the Championship Course

Create a goal of a 65% utilization rate for the Mountain Course

Use dynamic pricing

Use internal and external marketing

Use competitive pricing for residents similar to other private/semi-private local courses

Generate a revenue forecasting model to determine economically viable pricing

Close golf operations’ books at the end of the season and forecast the following year’s expected rates in January

Reduce the number of pass options

Swenson said the cost of the courses is high and the complexity of the finances makes it difficult to understand.

The committee asked Sands to provide extra oversight of the fleet management, the cost center allocation, and the Château’s food and beverage.

Brenna O’Boyle enjoys covering Lake Tahoe entertainment. Her beat includes Incline Village, Kings Beach and Tahoe City. She loves to write travel pieces and report on food/alcohol-related events. Brenna is also a Reno Public Art Committee member who identifies, reviews, and recommends artists for public art opportunities.