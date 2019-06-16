Incline Village GID general manager resigning to take job in Mountain House

Steve Pinkerton



The Incline Village General Improvement District is in need of a new general manager after GM Steven Pinkerton informed the board that he is resigning.

Pinkerton, who was hired by IVGID in 2014, gave his notice in a letter to IVGID Board Chair Kendra Wong on June 13. He is reportedly heading to Mountain House, California to serve as the general manager of the community services district.

According to the Tracy Press, the district board unanimously approved a contract with Pinkerton on June 12. He told the paper he was excited about the opportunity to lead the district, which is located in San Joaquin County.

Mountain House, a relatively young community that voted to create its own board of directors in 2008, is currently exploring the possibility of becoming an incorporated city.

The Tracy Press reported that Pinkerton said: “I’m very excited about the opportunity. I’ve always been interested in new towns, so this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up, to work in a community as it’s growing and be part of that process.”

Pinkerton did not return a phone call from the Tribune.

In his letter to Wong, he expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the community on Tahoe’s North Shore.

“I appreciate all of the support that you and the Board have provided me during my tenure with the District. In addition, it has been a blessing to work with such a dedicated and capable staff,” Pinkerton wrote.

“I look forward to working closely with you to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.”

Wong told the Tribune that Pinkerton has been a great general manager for IVGID.

“I have enjoyed working with him and learning from his experience at other municipalities,” Wong said in an email. “During his tenure at IVGID, Steve streamlined our strategic planning process, updated our master plans, and implemented employee programs consistent with our mission and values. I was looking forward to working with him for years to come but do want to thank him for his service to IVGID and the Incline Village/Crystal Bay community. I am excited for this new opportunity for Steve.”

Pinkerton was hired in 2014 to replace the previous general manager, Bill Horn, who retired at the end of 2013.

At the time of his hiring, Pinkerton received a base salary of $175,000. The total compensation amounted to $37,000 in savings compared to the contract with Horn.

It also was a $60,000 pay cut at the time for Pinkerton, who served as the city manager in the California cities of Davis and Manteca before coming to Incline Village.

His salary was increased to $185,000 in 2017. A report at the time noted that performance evaluations in his first two years found that Pinkerton met requirements.

According to the Tracy Press, Pinkerton’s contract takes effect July 1. He will receive an annual salary of $185,000, plus benefits that include retirement and health benefits, a car allowance, and vacation and sick leave.

Pinkerton’s contract with IVGID requires him to give 90-day notice of his departure.

The IVGID Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, June 19. The status of the general manager is not on the agenda.