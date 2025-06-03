Incline Village GID approves new budget plans

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District held a special meeting on May 30 to adopt the budget plans for the 2025/2026 fiscal year. The budgets are comprised of six components:

Operating Budget Capital Improvement Projects Budget Facility Fees (Recreation and Beach) Authorized Positions List Final Form 4404LGF Central Services Cost Allocation Plan

A number of members of the public arrived to comment on the proposed budget. Public commenter Cliff Dobler expressed concern over the budget and said the numbers do not align, and requested that the overall numbers be verified

“It talks about your balance at the end of one fiscal year, and the starting balance at the beginning of the next fiscal year,” said Dobler. “So obviously the numbers should be the same, but as I go through all of the funds they are all incorrect.”

“For example, the general fund’s 1.3 million vs 2.9 million. The four proprietary funds, they do not agree, he added. I have three other pages to go through all of the errors in the budget,” he said.

Chair Michaela Tonking provided a reading of Tulloch’s written comments for both the budget and the facility fee in his absence. One point of debate among board members and the public was the recreation and facility fees. Regarding the increase in recreation fees “this budget ignores the serious impacts on multiple elements of our community,” Tonking said on behalf of Tulloch. ” We have now put the basic IVGID cost of entry to $2,875 a year just to be here.”

Trustees passed the Capital Improvement Budget, along with approved staffing levels and proposed full-time salary ranges for the coming year, and a new recreation facility fee of $1,375 between the recreation and beach facility fees. The motions were all passed unanimously 4/0, with Tulloch not in attendance. Trustees additionally discussed setting a fee for the purchase of additional recreation passes.

IVGID’s next meeting will be held on June 6 to discuss an extension and increase to the board’s contract with Baker Tilly, its outside financial firm. There, the board plans to discuss a contract amendment with an increase of $27,000 for additional accounting resources.