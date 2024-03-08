Incline Village GID Board of Trustees appoint Bobby Magee as District General Manager

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – At a special meeting on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees approved a 2-year contract with Bobby Magee to become the new District General Manager. Magee has worked for the District for the past eight months as the Interim Finance Director and therefore has a deep understanding of the District and its needs.

Magee started his career in government with San Joaquin County as the Assistant Fleet Manager, before moving into the County Administrator’s Office, which is the executive office of the County. For almost 10 years, he was assigned to an executive position, in charge of the oversight of various County divisions including Parks and Recreation, Public Works (utilities, water and wastewater) and Special Districts (much like a Nevada GID), where he provided significant operational and fiscal oversight to each division. While in this role, Magee managed a budget of over $500 million.

Following Magee’s departure from San Joaquin County, he began consulting with various governmental entities in California. In this capacity, Magee has assisted many different entities with policy and procedure development, fiscal oversight, financial and procurement development, and governmental reporting standards.

Most recently, Magee was at the City of San Bruno, Calif., filling the role of Interim Finance Director until a permanent replacement was found. After that contract ended, IVGID contacted Bobby for help with the oversight of its Finance division, ultimately appointing him as the Interim Director of Finance for the District.

At their March 6 board meeting, the IVGID Board of Trustees voted 3-2 in support of Magee assuming the leadership role within the District. Trustees Michaela Tonking and Dave Noble opposed the appointment.

“I am honored to have been appointed to this position by the Board of Trustees,” Magee said. “I am excited to take on this new challenge, to provide guidance and support to District staff, and to assist the Board of Trustees with ensuring their directives and initiatives are completed timely and with the excellence this District has come to expect from its dedicated and hardworking employees.”

The IVGID Board of Trustees would also like to thank Interim General Manager Mike Bandelin for his willingness to provide the District with exemplary leadership while staff and the Board sought candidates for the General Manager position.