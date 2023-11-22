Incline Village GID Board of Trustees discuss backlash of NV Energy contract, plans moving forward 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village Board of Trustees met on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and discussed, in detail, the repercussions on the community that have come from the recent site license agreement granted to NV Energy.

The agreement currently allows NV Energy contractors to stage trucks and equipment at Diamond Peak, as well as allows for the use of the school yard ski trail for helicopter operations, including landing timber fuels removed from the vicinity power lines. Operations by helicopter also include the transportation of NV Energy replacement power line equipment.

The work, which was done between June and Oct. 2023, went over the allowed time on the license according to community members. The terms read that the license would go through Oct. 14, 2023, but work continued after the allotted time on the license.

“From my perspective, NV Energy was not a good neighbor, didn’t communicate with the district about the helicopter schedule, didn’t properly communicate with the community on their helicopter schedule,” said Trustee Sara Schmitz, who led the meeting.

Many community members also reached out to the trustees to voice their distresses, ranging from issues of noise to bringing down property values for people attempting to sell their homes in the surrounding area.

“I have deep concerns,” said Trustee Ray Tulloch. “I have listened to the community and responded to as many people as possible.”

Trustee Tulloch also reminded staff that at the initial NV Energy presentation, he asked of residents in the area to receive outreach from NV Energy, which according to Tulloch, only came through a postcard to residents notifying them of the work.

“I’m deeply disappointed at behavior like that,” said Tulloch. “I think the behavior of NV Energy here and their reluctance to respond is frankly appalling.”

Some residents suggested that helicopter operations be moved to a different location, with Mt. Rose Ski Resort’s parking lot thrown out as a potential option. But Trustee Tulloch, who is a full-time seasonal worker at Mt. Rose, pointed out that there is other construction work being done at that area throughout the summer.

Additionally, Interim General Manager Mike Bandelin confirmed that although fire mitigation work is the responsibility of NV Energy, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District was not consulted with prior to the approval of the agreement.

Overall, Trustee Schmitz felt that the operations of the helicopter were not clearly communicated to the trustees, and that there really isn’t a place in the small area of Incline Village to be doing helicopter operations and landings.

“We were told it was going to be intermittent use,” said Schmitz. “We didn’t clearly understand this was going to be for helicopter refueling every fifteen minutes, and what transpired was NV Energy was operating outside of the window that they had noticed the residents on… I don’t think there is an alternate, appropriate location that is within our purview, because helicopter refueling, in my opinion, should be done at an airport.”

Trustee Michaela Tonking also questioned the safety of having operations done at Diamond Peak, and Trusteee Matthew Dent pointed out that people attempting to sell their homes may not have been thought about during initial conversations leading to the agreement.

The trustees voted unanimously to have Bandelin communicate with NV Energy that helicopter use was officially off the table, with an update to be brought to the board in December. If conversations don’t go well, the board could choose to eliminate the contract entirely.

Trustee Tulloch was sure to remind the community that they will terminate the contact if necessary, and the board hears the complaints of the residents loud and clear.

According to the agreement, either party may terminate within 90 days. The contact currently allows work to happen in the summers until Oct. 2027.

The board also heard information about a potential increase in the budget for the Mountain Golf Cart Path restoration project, but were unable to come to a decision on the agenda item due to the lack of understanding on the written item by the board.

The item will come back to the board after there is a clear breakdown of Phase II of the project, an approved budget and what has been spent to date, and what work is needed to be done is able to be provided.

Additionally, the board unanimously approved the contract with RubinBrown, LLP for forensic due diligence auditing services.

The ice skating rink discussion was moved to the long range calendar, and it is unclear when the item will come back to the board for review.

However, the board did unanimously approve the equipment purchase for the 14 passenger Diamond Peak shuttle van in the amount of $141,767.

To learn more and watch the entire meeting visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .