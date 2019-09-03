Incline Village GID earns national award for financial management and transparency

The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) administration+ building located in Incline Village.

The Incline Village General Improvement District was recently recognized for its financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association awarded its “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” to IVGID for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).

The certificate, according to IVGID, is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“IVGID’s CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate residents to read the document,” Michele Mark Levine of the Government Finance Officers Association said in a news release

IVGID’s annual report complies with the accounting requirements established by the Governmental Accounting Standards board and has been independently audited by Eide Bailly, LLP, a national auditing and accounting firm.

“The accounting and finance team is proud to lead this in the 19th year in a row of receiving this award,” Gerry Eick, IVGID’s director of finance, noted in the release.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, IVGID reported a position of financial strength, with revenues exceeding expenses for the fourth consecutive year and outstanding debt decreased by 50%, according to the district.

“This award is a result of our staff’s commitment to ensuring the highest integrity in financial reporting, transparency, and accountability,” Interim General Manager Indra Winquest said in the release. “Transparency and openness is a top priority of the district; we take great pride in achieving this designation on behalf of our citizens.”

For information or to view the CAFR, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/financial-transparency/cafr.