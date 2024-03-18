Incline Village GID General Manager: Christmas Tree Village restaurant closures March 19-21

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – At Wednesday’s Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustee meeting, Manger Bobby Magee gave a status report that included upcoming Christmas Tree Village restaurant closures, human resources, financial reports, and the annual audit.

Magee said water will be shut off March 19 to 21 in Christmas Tree Village for emergency repairs due to a leaking waterline valve next to the Christmas Tree Village shopping center.

“As part of the health and safety requirements, food establishments within Christmas Tree Village will have to remain closed from March 19 to 21,” Magee said.

In the human resources report, Magee spoke about statistics IVGID’s talent acquisition specialist received at the Economic Development Authority for Western Nevada conference in Reno in February.

“I thought it was some rather interesting data that came out of that report,” Magee said.

He read the highlights:

Nevada ranked No. 1 in the nation for job growth with a 3.1% job growth between 2022-2023.

Between 2021-2022, Reno’s population grew to welcome approximately 25,000 new residents. Of these new residents, approximately 47.5% are estimated to be from California.

As of December, 2023, the median sale price for homes in Washoe County was $505,000. This is a slight decrease from 2022’s end of year estimate for median home prices.

The average cost of rent in Northern Nevada is $1,798/month and there is estimated to only be a 5.3% vacancy rate for rental properties.

In 2023, 12 new manufacturing companies moved to Northern Nevada while 4 other existing manufacturing companies expanded their operations. In total of the 16 employers, 7 report an average hourly wage of $40.00 for their employees.

According to the report, four positions have been filled.

General Manager, Golf Operations

Collections/Distribution Operator

Facilities Operations, Lead

Parks & Recreation, Administrative Specialist

Job vacancies were also listed.

HR/Recruitment Assistant

Senior Accountant

Payroll Generalist

District General Manager (filled March 2024)

Revenue Office Technician

Trustee Ray Tulloch asked about a purchasing contract manager opening.

Magee said the position was approved and anticipated having the position out to the public in two weeks.

Interim Director of Public Works Kate Nelson has been encouraged to fill two open positions.

The attrition report states the starting number of employees in February were 574, 11 were hired, and 21 left. The end total of employees was 564.

In the financial report, Magee said the website is now up to date as of month end Jan. 31.

This is for sources and uses, and revenues, expenses and net positions.

“We made one change,” Magee said. “We changed the payment of bills from a weekly report to a monthly report. It just makes more sense to do it that way and not have duplication of effort.”

Magee also praised the finance team.

“I’m giving the finance team a shout out,” Magee said. “We’re there. We’re finally there!”

In the annual audit ending June 30, 2023, Magee said they’re wrapping it up. He requested a special board meeting, which will be held on March 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The board will discuss time-sensitive items and the results of the audit.

According to the accounting team, they are continuing to provide documents and supporting information to Davis Farr.

Davis Farr expects to produce an opinion on or before March 27, 2024.

On Feb. 6, 2024, the contract with RubinBrown for the forensic audit was fully executed with the first Provided by Client request being received by staff Feb. 8, 2024.

On Aug. 24, 2023, the board identified Tyler Enterprise Implementation Project as the Finance Department’s top priority of special projects. It was formerly known as Munis.

According to the year to date budget reporting, budget entry training is finished. The Finance Department’s internal budget team will get additional training, which allow for them to run their own budgets and actuals’ reports. This will allows departments to better manage resources, while maintaining compliance.

ERP System Internal Controls team continues to evaluate proper controls within the system and work with departments on appropriate access levels. This is increasingly so with the expansion of year to date budget reporting to the departments.

Based on industry standards and best practices, Baker Tilly staff has been asked to review the current state of internal controls project throughout IVGID operations. The expectation is to make recommendations regarding these controls at a policy level.

Actions to be taken to complete this task will include interviews with staff along with an in-depth review of district policies. Finance has begun to receive some foundational work to review