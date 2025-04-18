Incline Village GID risks fiscal watch amid fifth audit extension

IVGID offices in Incline Village.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) is in danger of fiscal watch amid a long-winded financial controversy, which includes questions over $6 million in duplicate invoices, two disclaimers of opinion and several timeline extensions to submit audit figures for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Given the uncertainty, not just over the multiple disclaimers, but also of the consistency and delivery of the upcoming figures, IVGID auditor Davis Farr prematurely terminated their five-year contract with IVGID earlier this year.

A disclaimer of opinion is seen as one of the worst outcomes for a publicly funded agency, and indicates significant limitations in the audit evaluation process. It is issued when an auditor determines there is missing information, lack of sufficient evidence to form an opinion, or limitations created by the agency in question.

Following the withdrawal of its auditor, a fifth extension request and cancellation of an audit committee meeting prior, the Committee on Local Government Finance held a meeting with the State of Nevada Department of Taxation, attended by Davis Farr, IVGID board members and other parties involved in the agency’s finances.

While a fifth extension has been criticized heavily by outside entities and may violate certain state policies, District General Manager Robert Harrison has stated repeatedly in committee meetings that taking additional time still trumps receiving another disclaimer of opinion.

Uncertainty over millions in invoices

The board has faced even more scrutiny in recent months, with public uncertainty around $6 million across thousands of duplicate invoices, which board members attribute to a technical error in their accounting software.

In the February meeting in which they were first discussed at length, Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell cited a hand deletion of invoices. “The staff deleted 3,000 invoices and with the new ERP (enterprise resource planning) system it wasn’t just a click of a void. It was open this window, open this transaction, click here and say okay then let the hamster wheel go round and round and then it would post it.”

In the same meeting, IVGID trustee Ray Tulloch said he found certain financial practices “completely alien.”

“I’ve never worked in a business where I can just delete and then just not do a capital project and then drop the money back into my operating budget the next year basically,” said Tulloch.

IVGID’s District General Manager Robert Harrison, who was appointed in February, attributes the duplicate invoices to a faulty transition between enterprise software.

“The transition from the old system into the new system just wasn’t as successful, I think, as people would have liked it to be,” Harrison told the Tahoe Daily Tribune in a telephone interview.

“Then we also suffered from quite a bit of transition, both in leadership at the general manager and finance director level, as well as on the team and the finance department. So I think all of that instability contributed to the challenges of just installing a whole new ERP system in the first place.”

He added that the board’s intention is to “actually have a finished audit and have good, solid new financials to start the new year with.”

High turnover and a ‘financial pot of boiling water’

Questions over IVGID’s future and finances arrive on the heels of a period of significant turnover and a series of short-serving general managers, most recently with termination of former district general manager Kent Walrack, who served just six weeks in his role before being removed from his position and receiving a severance payout of $250,000 — the amount he would have been paid for a year of service.

Last month, as trustees discussed short-term goals for the newly-appointed Harrison, Vice Chair Michelle Jezycki, who helped draft the list of objectives, said the list “highlighted the fact that we are in a financial pot of boiling water,” focusing primarily the completion of the 2024 audit.

In light of the turnover as well as lack of accounting staff, IVGID has also contracted with an outside financial agency, Baker Tilly, for a contract of at least $165,000 to assist with audit preparation. However, following additional audit extensions and efforts to present defensible figures, the board expects to pay the financial firm additional fees on top of the initially agreed-upon contract. IVGID’s next audit committee meeting will be held on April 22 and will determine the next steps for the board, which is in the process of untangling several financial knots in the public eye.