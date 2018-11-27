Incline Village golf rates to stay mostly flat in 2019

Rates at Incline Village's two golf courses will largely remain flat next year.

The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees approved rates for the two courses Tuesday. Rates vary based on the time of year, time of week, time of day and residency.

While many of the rates will remain flat, the primary exception pertains to nonresidents during June 14-Sept. 22. Costs will increase at the Championship Course $20 Monday through Thursday up until 4 p.m. Fees will increase $10 Friday through Sunday up until 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. the cost increases $15.

Residents and guests will see a slight increase after 4 p.m. June 14-Sept. 22. Monday through Thursday the cost will go from $38 to $45, and Friday through Sunday the cost will go from $43 to $50.

However, both groups will see a slight drop in fees after 4 p.m. Sept. 23 through closing. The cost Monday through Thursday will drop from $25 to $20, and from $30 to $23 Friday through Sunday.

The Mountain Course will see minor price adjustments for nine holes before 4 p.m. for all three different groups of people. This is intended to bring rates more in line with industry standards, which is to charge the 18-hole rate. The proposed increases would put the nine-hole fee at 62 percent of the 18-hole fee for non-residents.

While there was discussion about increasing non-resident rates to try to reduce the amount of subsidy to the golf course paid by annual recreation fees, outgoing Director of Golf Michael McCloskey explained more needs to be considered when adjusting rated.

Historically, Incline has tried to keep its Championship Course in the middle of as far as rates in the region — less than Edgewood Tahoe but slightly more than courses in Truckee.

It will be important to watch player numbers next year and adjust rates accordingly.

Trustee Matthew Dent emphasized the potential with hosting tournaments to bring in more revenue.

There could be added opportunity given the fact Incline has two different courses totaling 36 holes of golf, McCloskey concurred.

During the past season player numbers were up across the board at both courses, which was somewhat expected giving the impacts from one of the most severe winters on record in 2016-17. At the Championship Course, a total of 22,796 rounds were played during the 2018 season, compared to 20,146 in 2017.

McCloskey closed out his presentation with a heartfelt goodbye. After 10 years with the district he and his family are heading to Colorado.

Ultimately all five trustees voted in favor of the rates.