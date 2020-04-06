Tahoe Forest CEO confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Incline Village.
During the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community Forum on Friday, April 3, Tahoe Forest Health System President and CEO Harry Weis said of the 41 positive cases in the TFHS region, four have come from Incline.
As of Sunday, April 5, Washoe County has 231 active cases and there are 1,953 cases in the entire state of Nevada.
“We’re seeing the virus grow,” Weis said in the forum. “We had a 71% increase from last Thursday to this Thursday. In the overall region, Truckee is a hot spot but Incline isn’t.”
Support Local Journalism
Weis also reminded people to continue sheltering in place and following the CDC recommendations.
“The really positive news is that if we get a grip and have healthy shelter-in-place plans, and follow the CDC guidelines we’ll do okay,” Weis said.
Washoe County has not provided any additional information on the four cases in Incline.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.