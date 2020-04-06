Tahoe Forest CEO confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Incline Village.

During the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community Forum on Friday, April 3, Tahoe Forest Health System President and CEO Harry Weis said of the 41 positive cases in the TFHS region, four have come from Incline.

As of Sunday, April 5, Washoe County has 231 active cases and there are 1,953 cases in the entire state of Nevada.

“We’re seeing the virus grow,” Weis said in the forum. “We had a 71% increase from last Thursday to this Thursday. In the overall region, Truckee is a hot spot but Incline isn’t.”

Weis also reminded people to continue sheltering in place and following the CDC recommendations.

“The really positive news is that if we get a grip and have healthy shelter-in-place plans, and follow the CDC guidelines we’ll do okay,” Weis said.

Washoe County has not provided any additional information on the four cases in Incline.