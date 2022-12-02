Incline Village High School denied move into Class 3A

Incline senior Luc Casini makes a layup against Silver Stage last season.

Provided/Jennifer Suter

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV. — Incline High School’s bid to move to Class 3A for all sports except football was denied this week by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

Incline Principal Tierney Cahill outlined several reasons during Tuesday’s meeting with the realignment committee to justify a move from Class 2A to the larger Class 3A.

“We hope that everyone will think of what’s best for students,” said Cahill during the meeting. “We always say that, and that is truly why I’m here … because of my concern for the impact of being in the 2A on our students academically.”

Cahill added that Incline is the only school in the Washoe County School District that has to regularly travel across the state to play league opponents and that a move to Class 3A would significantly reduce the amount of hours spent on the road by student athletes. Incline students regularly travel to play teams in eastern Nevada like Ely and West Wendover.

Cahill said the travel time impacts student athletes in the classroom. Of the school’s 328 students, 70% play sports and all students are enrolled in at least one Advanced Placement Course. She added that up 45% of the student population is out of the classroom on Fridays for athletic travel.

Additionally, Cahill said playing in Class 3A would offer an increased number of officials for contests. Financially, Cahill stated she believes Incline to be the most expensive school in the district in terms of travel costs, which also include overnight expenses for weekend games on the other side of the state. Another issue brought up was a shortage of bus drivers.

The school will compete in Class 3A soccer after the disbanding of the Class 2A division. Incline also already competes in Class 3A or above in swimming, tennis, and skiing.

“We believe that we can compete at the 3A level across the board,” said Cahill.

The one exception is football, which the school wished to keep at a Class 2A level.

Class 3A Liaison Ray Parks said he polled the 12 schools within the Northern Class 3A and 11 of them were against Incline moving up due to an increased amount of travel for schools’ in that league and questions on whether it would “enhance our league,” said Parks.

Ultimately, Incline was denied its appeal to move from Class 2A to Class 3A.

Similarly, fellow Class 2A rival North Tahoe asked for its program’s to be moved from Class 2A to Class 3A, with the exception of football. The Lakers were also denied by the committee.

Class 3A will remain mostly the same as Reno-area schools Wooster, North Valleys, Hug, and Sparks were given the OK to remain in the classification. The exception is Hug, which will move its football team and girls’ soccer team up to the 5A/4A level. The boys’ soccer team already plays at the Class 5A level.