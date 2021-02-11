Incline Village highway improvement projects approved

The highways haven’t been fully updated in 14 years. Provided



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada State Board of Transportation approved a contract for a two-year transportation project to repave and enhance nearly 15 miles of highway centered around Incline Village.

While the project will improve state routes 28 and 431, community members can anticipate intermittent lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays on sections of SR-28 between Crystal Bay and south of Sand Harbor State Park and on Mt. Rose Highway from Incline Village to the Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit during the 2021 and 2022 summer construction seasons.

SR-28 from Nevada/California border to south of Sand Harbor State Park improvements include:

· Repaving 4 inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced from Nevada/California border to Ponderosa Ranch Road in southern Incline Village

· Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage

· Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

· Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and driveway accesses will provide additional connectivity, accessibility and safety

· An aging timber retaining wall on SR-28 near Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced with a soil nail wall. Anchor bars and “shotcrete” concrete will create the soil nail wall to help reinforce against age-related settlement

· Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR-28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway) from SR-28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit improvements include:

· Repaving 3 inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced

· New Concrete Barrier Rail, select aging roadside concrete barrier rail will be upgraded on multiple segments of the corridor

· Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened

Contractor Q&D Construction was selected as contractor for the approximately $35 million, two-year project to repave and improve the mountainous highways which were last fully reconstructed nearly 14 years ago. As many as 10,000 drivers travel the highways every day.

NDOT will keep community members updated as construction begins.

Further project information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by dialing 775-888-7000.