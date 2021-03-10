Incline Village holiday fireworks again canceled due to virus, high visitation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Citing high visitation last summer and current coronavirus trends, there will be no Fourth of July fireworks this summer in Incline Village, officials announced Wednesday.

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Firework Coalition said it made the decision based on current and projected local and state directives associated with COVID-19 and the amount of people that came to Lake Tahoe last summer while travel restrictions were in place.

“The COVID-19 impacts on the health and safety of our visitors and residents alike continue to create uncertainty in the planning and execution of this traditional event,” said President and CEO of Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau Andy Chapman. “With our experience of high visitation in the Tahoe Basin last summer, the coalition thought it prudent to take a step back to look at the event’s effect on our region as a whole.”

“Along with the other members of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Firework Coalition, we support suspending the 2021 Fourth of July fireworks display,” said Michael Murphy, general manager of Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “Guided by our purpose — to care for people so they can be their best — the safety and security of our guests, colleagues, and community is always a priority. While we understand this decision may be met with disappointment, we look forward to resuming this time-honored tradition and celebration in 2022.”

While the fireworks will be paused again this year, there is still a chance that smaller community-oriented events will take place to celebrate the holiday for residents and visitors.

“Last summer, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the community continued to experience significant visitation to IVGID beaches not only over the Fourth of July holiday but throughout the summer season,” said Indra Winquest, general manager of the Incline Village General Improvement District. “While we are optimistic that we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with this crisis, we must still be vigilant and responsible to ensure that we provide a safe and healthy experience for our community this coming summer season.”

The coalition consists of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, Incline Village Crystal Bay Association, Incline Village General Improvement District, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and Parasol Foundation.