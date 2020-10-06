Incline Village hospital hosts pre-holiday sale

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Community Hospital Auxiliary will host a pre-holiday sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over the next two Saturdays, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. Many items will be on sale at substantial discounts.

The event will be held at the hospital on 880 Alder Ave., Incline Village, outside in the alcove in front of the gift shop.

Social distancing and masks are be required.