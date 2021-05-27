Incline Village hospital now offering ultrasound services
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village Community Hospital will start offering ultrasound services on June 7.
Ultrasound is the latest addition to IVCH’s diagnostic imaging services, including X‐Ray and CT Scan.
Ultrasound services will be offered Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CT Scans are available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday ‐ Friday, X‐rays are available from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday ‐ Friday and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
To schedule an appointment for any of the Diagnostic Imaging services, call 530-582‐6510.
Source: Tahoe Forest Health System
