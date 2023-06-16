Incline Village hospital’s new CT scan changes traffic pattern near ER

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village Community Hospital’s patients will soon benefit from a new, state-of-the-art CT scan machine. As construction and installation of the new CT scan machine is completed, patients can utilize a CT trailer so their care will not be disrupted.

The CT trailer has been parked along the front entrance of the hospital. As a result, the traffic pattern to the emergency department has been adjusted.

The public is asked to follow all signage posted in the ED parking lot, as hospital staff members work to accommodate these improvements and ensure access to high-quality emergency care.

The work on the permanent CT scan machine is set to begin the week of Monday, June 19, and is slated for completion near the end of the year.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to enhance our community’s health with the greatest technology and access to care our mountain health system can provide,” said Harry Weis, president and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System.