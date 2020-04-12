Incline Village knitters donate hats to new parents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Knitters Guild of Incline Village are doing their part to help the cause.
The guild is donating more than 50 hand knit and crocheted infant hats, to the National Shaken Baby Campaign representative based in Truckee, California; something they’ve done for the past three years.
The hats will be given to parents at Tahoe Forest Hospital through the Child Abuse Prevention Council and the Truckee Family Council.
“While we regularly donate handmade goods to the newborn section of Tahoe Forest Hospital,” Karen Barney, a longtime Knitters Guild member said in a press release, “we’re pleased to again be able to help the Shaken Baby Campaign this year. We had been asked by Susan Train from the Neo-natal unit at Tahoe Forest Hospital if we could participate, since April has been designated an awareness month. Our members stepped up once again, creating adorable hats for this crusade.”
The Guild donates handmade goods to organizations throughout the year. Anyone with basic knitting and crocheting ability can join the Guild.
For more information, contact Millie Szerman at 775-833-3311 or MillieSz746@gmail.com.
