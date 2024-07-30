Incline Village Library closed Tuesday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village Library will be closed today, July 30, because of a construction-related water shutoff on Alder Avenue.
Family Engagement Activities with The Children’s Cabinet will be rescheduled.
The branch will reopen Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m.
