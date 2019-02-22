Incline Village Library to live stream TEDxUniversityofNevada event

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County Library System has teamed up with TEDxUniversityofNevada to present the Feb. 23 TEDx conference free of charge.

The day-long event will be live-streamed at the Incline Village Library and in the Downtown Reno Library auditorium.

The lineup for this year's TEDx conference includes 22 speakers: four performers, eight local speakers and 10 speakers from around the country.

"You'll hear from a comedian, an Olympic gold medalist halfpipe skier, a lively roots-rock sister duo, an experienced TED speaker with Fortune 500 management chops and the CEO of Renown Health, among many other creative and intelligent speakers," states a press release from the library.

Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott encouraged residents to take advantage of the offering.

"This is an opportunity for residents who might not otherwise be able to attend to view a livestream of a unique event," Scott said in a press release. "We are very fortunate to be able to offer this inspiring learning opportunity free of charge because of this unique and exciting partnership."

Registration is required. Seating is limited, and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is all day, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about the speakers, visit tedxuniversityofnevada.org.

Visit events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/5136349 to register to view the event at the Incline Village library.