Incline Village Main Street launches Dancing With Daffodils

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – IVCBA is asking businesses and residents to help cover Incline Village and Crystal Bay next spring with daffodils by planting bulbs this fall. It is part of Inclined to Bloom, the project that brought hanging flower baskets and terra cotta pots to Incline commercial areas last summer. IVCBA will supply FREE BULBS to participating businesses and landscapers.

Dancing with daffodils is what we will be doing next spring if we all plant bulbs this fall! This is a pilot project, a grassroots campaign to beautify Incline in the spring. Daffodils are the first flower (yellow) to peak out through the snow in April/May and are hardy enough to survive an unexpected snowstorm. Once the bulbs are planted, the flowers come back every year. And they multiply! Any business, group, or individuals willing to plant bulbs, reach out to Linda@IVCBA.org to receive free bulbs.

Inclined to Bloom and Dancing with Daffodils are part of the Incline Village Main Street Beautification campaign. Beautification supports IVCBA’s mission of “building cohesiveness for the sustainability of Incline Village and Crystal Bay. Its vision is a “thriving community that supports and is supported by its agencies, businesses, nonprofits, and residents.”

Other beautification projects include Gateway Roundabout Improvements and Community-driven projects such as the “gathering place” below Crosbys at Christmas Tree Village. Businesses are encouraged to start their own projects that encourage walkability. Grants are available through Incline Village Main Street. Northern Lights holiday lighting is another IVCBA/Main Street beautification project.

The Sierra Giving Circle was established to help fund beautification projects. IVCBA partners with Incline Tahoe Foundation to accept charitable donations specifically for beautification.

To join the Sierra Giving Circle and for more information, go to https://ivcba.org/programs/incline-village-main-street/

Checks may be made out to Incline Tahoe Foundation and sent to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451. Charitable donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law through our partner, Incline Tahoe Foundation, EIN 27-0823168.