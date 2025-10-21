Incline Village Main Street launches Sierra Giving Circle

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Sierra Giving Circle is being launched to fund beautification projects in Incline Village. IVCBA’s Incline Village Main Street program spearheads these projects and partners with Incline Tahoe Foundation to accept charitable donations from the community to fund them. Beautification supports IVCBA’s mission of “building cohesiveness for the sustainability of Incline Village and Crystal Bay. Its vision is of a “thriving community that supports and is supported by its agencies, businesses, nonprofits, and residents.”

An inaugural Roots to Revitalization dinner jump-started the campaign, raising over $200,000, which includes a 100% match from one of the donors. The goal is to raise $500,000 over the next two years. Incline Village Main Street is supported by Washoe County and collaborates with NDOT and other agencies as needed to implement beautification projects.

Incline Village Main Street’s premier project is improvements to the Gateway Roundabout, which was originally constructed in 2012. It is located at the intersection of Mt. Rose Highway and Highway 28 and is the “gateway to Lake Tahoe” from Reno, leading to Incline Village/east shore and Crystal Bay/north shore communities. Initial plans have been submitted to NDOT by project manager Lefrancois Engineering. Improvements will address safety and aesthetic issues with iconic granite boulders, vegetation, and a succession of perennial flowers supported by irrigation.

Another signature project is Inclined to Bloom. Hanging baskets and terra cotta pots with flowers beautify commercial areas. Its current project is to plant bulbs in the fall so that we are “Dancing with Daffodils” in the spring.

The Sierra Giving Circle also supports community-driven projects that encourage walkability, such as the “Gathering Place” below Crosbys in Christmas Tree Village, through a grant process. Other businesses are encouraged to start their own projects and are eligible to apply for a grant.

To join the Sierra Giving Circle and for more information, go to https://ivcba.org/programs/incline-village-main-street/

Checks may be made out to Incline Tahoe Foundation and sent to 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451. Charitable donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law through our partner, Incline Tahoe Foundation, EIN 27-0823168.

About:

Incline Village Main Street is a revitalization and redevelopment program affiliated with Main Street Nevada as well as Main Street America. Its strategic priorities are economic vitality, civic engagement, and community initiatives. It is organized under the auspices of the IVCBA community and business association. Find more information at https://ivcba.org/programs/incline-village-main-street/

“Our community deserves a revitalized look that reflects the natural beauty of our environment….Together we create a thriving community that benefits everyone.” Linda Offerdahl, Executive Director