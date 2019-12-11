Incline Village man acquitted of child abuse charges

Lightfoot was acquitted on all charges.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village man earlier this year was acquitted of a child abuse charge and another charge of domestic battery was dismissed.

In October 2018, Nicholas Lightfoot turned himself in when he learned a warrant was out for his arrest on charges on child abuse and domestic battery.

He maintained his innocence and vowed to fight the “false allegations.”

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in May 2018 first asked for public assistance in locating Lightfoot.

On March 20, 2019 a jury at the Second Judicial District Court aquitted him of the felony child abuse charge.

On April 8, 2019, the misdemeanor domestic battery charge was dropped.

Lightfoot’s records in this case have been sealed.