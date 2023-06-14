Incline Village man arrested for alleged sexual assaults, attempted murder

Alexander Difoggio-Wasson.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A Incline Village man accused of sexually assaulting a pair of victims, and who apparently tried to drive off a cliff on Mount Rose Highway with one of the victims, was arrested on Tuesday for multiple assaults and attempted murder, authorities reported.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, May 27, arrested 23-year-old Alexander Difoggio-Wasson on Mt. Rose Highway near Sky Tavern Ski Resort after an investigation revealed he was driving eastbound on SR-431 with a teenage passenger and is suspected of intentionally driving off the roadway toward a cliff, said a press release. The vehicle was stopped after impacting a boulder and a tree.

Following the impact, Difoggio-Wasson fled the scene but was taken into custody south of the incident scene after a brief altercation with deputies. He was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing the scene of an accident and obstructing, resisting arrest.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries.

Difoggio-Wasson on Wednesday, May 31, was released on bail.

The WCSO press release said upon further investigation, detectives determined that immediately prior to the collision, Difoggio-Wasson had sexually assaulted his teenage passenger and evidence indicates he intentionally attempted to drive over the cliff with his victim to end both their lives.

WCSO detectives also learned that Difoggio-Wasson is suspected to have been involved in a prior incident with a second victim in December of 2022 in Incline Village. Detectives determined the suspect sexually assaulted a second female in a manner consistent with the May 27 assault and held his victim inside his Incline Village home for hours prior to her being freed.

Difoggio-Wasson on Tuesday, June 13, was again arrested for two counts of sexual assault and false imprisonment and attempted murder.

Difoggio-Wasson is also a person of interest in a date rape drug incident that occurred in February of 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation and anybody with information about Difoggio-Wasson or these alleged crimes can be sent to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or to Detective Hoops-Adams via phone at 775-225-0511 or Choops@washoecounty.gov . Reference case Nos. WC22-6452 and WC23-2654.

Difoggio-Wasson is being held without bail as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.