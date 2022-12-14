Incline Village man earns award at Nevada Realtors event

Grant Meyer



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at an installation and awards event on Friday, Dec. 9, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state, including Incline Village’s Grant Meyer, for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

McIntyre, of Reno, served as 2022 president of NVR after being president-elect the previous year. He is also a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, and has volunteered on numerous local, state and national association committees.

During the event at The M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, NVR officially installed 2023 NVR President Tom Blanchard and its officers for 2023 and presented the following awards: