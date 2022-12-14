Incline Village man earns award at Nevada Realtors event
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at an installation and awards event on Friday, Dec. 9, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state, including Incline Village’s Grant Meyer, for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.
McIntyre, of Reno, served as 2022 president of NVR after being president-elect the previous year. He is also a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, and has volunteered on numerous local, state and national association committees.
During the event at The M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, NVR officially installed 2023 NVR President Tom Blanchard and its officers for 2023 and presented the following awards:
- Brad Spires – Realtor Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy. Spires, of Gardnerville, is a past president of Sierra Nevada Realtors and NVR and has volunteered on numerous local, state and national association committees, including leading state legislative committees.
- Brandon Roberts – Realtor Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by NVR’s president. Roberts, of Las Vegas, has served as 2022 president of Las Vegas Realtors and has been successful for nearly 25 years.
- Greg Martin – Nolan/Reiss Award recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism in serving fellow Realtors. Martin, of Elko, is a past president of both NVR and the Elko County Association of Realtors and is serving as the NAR Commercial Liaison, representing the interests of commercial real estate professionals nationally.
- Christina Chipman – Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award recognizing an NVR member who consistently contributes to the association and the real estate profession. Chipman, of Las Vegas, has directed charitable activities for her local and state associations and led a group of NVR leaders that built a house for a needy family in Mexico.
- Grant Meyer – Inspirational Leader of Tomorrow Award. Meyer, of Incline Village, was honored for considerable contributions so early in his career and for demonstrating strong leadership qualities. He has served as president-elect of Incline Village Realtors.
- David R. Tina – Peek-Woodcock Legacy Award. This is a lifetime achievement award named after longtime NVR leaders George Peek and Jack Woodcock recognizing extraordinary commitment to volunteerism, political action and promoting professional standards in the real estate industry and throughout Nevada. A longtime Las Vegas Realtor, Tina is a past president of LVR and NVR. He has also served as a federal political coordinator and is a commissioner for the state Real Estate Division.
