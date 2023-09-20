Incline Village Mountain Golf Course hole-in-one report
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Golfer Joe Hittner scored a hole-in-one while playing the Incline Village Mountain Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Hittner scored his first ever hole-in-one on Hole 15 at the Mountain Golf Course. He hit his 90 yard shot with a sand wedge.
