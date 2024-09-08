Incline Village Parks and Recreation adult summer leagues finish with championships

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – One of the great traditions in Incline Village is the summer sports leagues that are run by Incline Village Parks & Rec from June – September for adults.

Over 200 Incline residents compete on the Ridgeline Fields behind Incline Middle School in coed soccer and coed softball every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights for roughly 10 weeks before claiming a champion.

Monday nights is soccer night on Ridgeline Field #3 and for the fifth season in a row the Tahoe Futbol Club earned the championship cup.

Monday night soccer champions are Tahoe Futbol Club. Provided

Wednesday nights is the D coed softball league on Ridgeline Field #1 and the Incline Village Car Wash team earned the title as champions.

Car Wash is Wednesday night champions. Provided / Kelley Thompson

Rounding out the week was the Thursday night E coed softball league on Ridgeline Field #1. Team Incline Investment Advisors walked away as summer champions.

Thursday night champ is Incline Investment Advisors. Provided / Grant Furlan

The players from all six soccer teams and all twelve softball teams wanted to thank the amazing parks crew for having the fields ready and looking amazing all Summer.