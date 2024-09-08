Incline Village Parks and Recreation adult summer leagues finish with championships
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – One of the great traditions in Incline Village is the summer sports leagues that are run by Incline Village Parks & Rec from June – September for adults.
Over 200 Incline residents compete on the Ridgeline Fields behind Incline Middle School in coed soccer and coed softball every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights for roughly 10 weeks before claiming a champion.
Monday nights is soccer night on Ridgeline Field #3 and for the fifth season in a row the Tahoe Futbol Club earned the championship cup.
Wednesday nights is the D coed softball league on Ridgeline Field #1 and the Incline Village Car Wash team earned the title as champions.
Rounding out the week was the Thursday night E coed softball league on Ridgeline Field #1. Team Incline Investment Advisors walked away as summer champions.
The players from all six soccer teams and all twelve softball teams wanted to thank the amazing parks crew for having the fields ready and looking amazing all Summer.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.