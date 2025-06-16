Incline Village Realtors lobby for housing, homeownership policies in Washington, D.C.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – During the 2025 National Association of REALTORS® Legislative Meetings, five members of Incline Village Realtors met with members of Congress in Washington, D.C., to advocate for policies that will increase the housing supply and improve access to homeownership.

Members and staff of Incline Village Realtors met with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Senator Jacky Rosen, Congressman Mark Amodei, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congresswoman Susie Lee, and staff for Congressman Steven Horsford and discussed:

Private property rights;

Building housing supply and opportunity for all;

Support for self-employed professionals;

How NAR research products show the impact of real estate on the economy and the vital role it plays for consumers;

The importance of property ownership in building safe, resilient communities and;

The importance of Nevada issues prioritized on the hill through Incline Village Realtors.

Left to right: Denise Bremer IVR Past President, Senator Jacky Rosen, Aimee McDonald, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Sean McDonald IVR President. Provided

“Real estate represents nearly one-fifth of the United States’ GDP. The meetings on Capitol Hill were an opportunity for Incline Village Realtors to talk directly with lawmakers about the positive impact REALTORS® have in local communities and for the broader economy,” said Incline Village Realtors President Sean McDonald.

NAR and Incline Village Realtors support policies that will address the estimated 4.7 million home shortage in America. Increasing the supply of housing, easing market constraints, and making it easier for Americans to find homes they can afford will stabilize prices, revitalize communities, and support the American Dream of homeownership.

“Homeownership builds generational wealth, but a 4.7 million home shortage threatens middle-class prosperity. The members of Congress we met with were receptive to our ideas and appreciated that REALTORS® are hard-working entrepreneurs who make the American Dream of homeownership

possible,” added McDonald.

NAR, and state and local associations organized the meetings on Capitol Hill as a part of their advocacy efforts on behalf of the real estate industry