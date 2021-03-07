Incline Village residents give feedback on mobility hub

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Many Incline Village residents shared their opinions on a possible mobility hub over the past month.

The proposed mobility hub could possibly be constructed at the old elementary school site, although the Tahoe Transportation District said they are open to considering other locations.

However, many residents spoke out saying they felt they weren’t being included in the process and TTD was acting in secrecy.

For the past month, TTD has hosted four workshops which were meant to inform residents about the possible project. On Friday, March 5, TTD board members Alexis Hill, also a Washoe County commissioner, and Andy Chapman along with Executive Director Carl Hasty hosted a listening session.

The TTD board will vote on Friday, March 12, on whether or not to purchase the school site from Washoe County School District. So, Hill said they were gathering feedback to provide to the board for that decision.

Hasty has long said that even if TTD buys the site, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will have to build on it. However, buying the site will allow them to conduct the necessary analysis and if the site doesn’t work, Hasty said they will sell it.

During the listening session, Incline resident Judy Miller pointed out that it will likely be nearly impossible for TTD to resell the site. So, by purchasing the site, they are basically committing to building on it.

Nearly 60 people participated in the call, although not all gave public comment. Some residents were outright opposed to any mobility hub in Incline, with one resident even threatening legal action if the board moved forward.

However, the majority of the comments said they would be in favor of a hub, just not at the elementary school site. Because the site is across from a parking complex, there are concerns about safety.

Community leader Sara Schmitz said putting a mobility hub in the basin is counterproductive to TTD’s goal of eliminating car traffic. She said it would make more sense to put the hub outside of the basin, such as in South Reno near the bottom of Mt. Rose and bus people in. Several people agreed with that idea.

Another resident, Jackie Chandler, recommended that TTD look into expanding Tunnel Creek into a mobility hub since people are already using it as such and it’s one of the more popular destinations in Incline.

The comments will be given to the TTD board. To view a recording of the workshops visit http://www.inclinevillagemobilityhub.org .

TTD said they’ll be putting a list of the residents’ comments on that site.