Incline Village residents receive full property tax refunds 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – After a 17-year battle, Washoe County has completed issuing refunds to Incline Village residents who overpaid property taxes from 2003 to 2006. The Washoe County Board of Commissioners gave approval on the final payment installment this week, allowing the $56 million settlement to be fully dispersed by Friday’s deadline.

The settlement resolves the case Village League to Save Incline Assets v. State of Nevada, which challenged the county’s methodologies for calculating property tax assessments in the lakefront community during those three tax years.

To date, the county has refunded a total of $44,272,119 to Incline Village homeowners. This comprises $22,634,129 in overpaid principal tax amounts and an additional $21,637,990 in accrued interest.

The refunds impacted a significant number of parcels in the area. In total, 7,264 parcels had their tax values adjusted, 7,799 individual refunds were processed, and 7,429 claims were reviewed as part of the settlement.