Incline Village residents receive full property tax refunds
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – After a 17-year battle, Washoe County has completed issuing refunds to Incline Village residents who overpaid property taxes from 2003 to 2006. The Washoe County Board of Commissioners gave approval on the final payment installment this week, allowing the $56 million settlement to be fully dispersed by Friday’s deadline.
The settlement resolves the case Village League to Save Incline Assets v. State of Nevada, which challenged the county’s methodologies for calculating property tax assessments in the lakefront community during those three tax years.
To date, the county has refunded a total of $44,272,119 to Incline Village homeowners. This comprises $22,634,129 in overpaid principal tax amounts and an additional $21,637,990 in accrued interest.
The refunds impacted a significant number of parcels in the area. In total, 7,264 parcels had their tax values adjusted, 7,799 individual refunds were processed, and 7,429 claims were reviewed as part of the settlement.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.