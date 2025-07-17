Incline Village residents to receive incorrect tax bills

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Some Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) customers are expected to receive incorrect tax bills due to filing errors submitted to the Washoe County Treasurer’s Office by the district.

Washoe County Treasurer Justin Taylor learned of the error and announced it at the regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. Most taxpayers should expect to be billed the correct amount; however, some were billed varying amounts of the beach and recreation fees which are typically paid annually. The 2025 beach fee is $720 and the recreation fee $655. The Treasurer’s office estimates that around 550 customers affected by the filing error will receive bills with different amounts listed for each respective fee, or one of the fees missing.

Administrators intend to provide all affected customers with an updated tax amount, reflecting correct figures for each fee category, Washoe County officials said in a statement. After discovering the error, Taylor immediately reached out to IVGID and recommended that they notify their billed residents. He also recommended that residents work directly with the district, as the county is unable to adjust fees and figures already issued on the bills.

“As the County Treasurer, my office’s duty is to bill, collect, and distribute taxes and fees as provided by the local jurisdictions,” Taylor said in the statement issued by Washoe County. “We do not maintain customer data or have the ability to correct data submitted to us, so it’s imperative that IVGID customers work directly with the district to determine if they are affected.” Impacted customers may either receive a credit for paying additional fees or may have to pay an additional amount in the upcoming billing cycle.